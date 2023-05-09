Avera Medical Minute
Two children injured in Iowa school bus accident

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMMET COUNTY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A semi tractor trailer and school bus collided in Emmet County, Iowa, last week, according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident led to two children being treated at an Estherville Hospital.

According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, the incident happened at 4:21 p.m. on May 2 at the intersection of 240th St. and 490th Ave. in Emmet County.

Officials arrived on the scene at 4:26 p.m.

The semi struck the bus near the center of the passenger side. The school bus overturned and came to rest on its driver’s side.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 4-year-old child and a 5-year-old child in the school bus were taken to Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville by the Wallingford Ambulance Service for treatment of “non-incapacitating injuries.”

The school bus driver was cited for Failure to Obey a Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way.

A charge is merely an allegation and all persons are presumed innocent unless or until they are found guilty in a court of law.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Estherville Police Department, Estherville Ambulance Service, Gruver Fire Department, Ringsted Fire Department, and Emmet County Emergency Management.

