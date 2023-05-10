Avera Medical Minute
2 dead in vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A high-speed pursuit near Yankton led to a vehicle striking a semi Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. when the South Dakota Highway Patrol attempted to stop a red Chevy vehicle that was driving erratically and traveling over 100 miles per hour in Clay County.

The driver refused to pull over, and the pursuit continued westbound on SD Highway 50, according to authorities.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle struck a semi with an attached trailer.

Officials determined there were three individuals in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims’ names are not being released until family members have been notified.

Agencies that responded include the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Police Department, Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Emergency Management, South Dakota Department of Transportation, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

