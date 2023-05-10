Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2 flown to hospital after crash in Sioux County, IA

The crash happened in Hospers, Iowa on Monday, May 8.
The crash happened in Hospers, Iowa on Monday, May 8.(Credit: MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOSPERS, Iowa (KTIV) - An accident in a northwest Iowa town sent two people to the hospital Monday.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 60 and 400th Street in Hospers.

The sheriff’s office says an eastbound car failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a southbound semi pulling a tank trailer.

The car’s driver, 17-year-old Beder Aguilon of Worthington, Minnesota, was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for further medical attention. A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Ernesto Martin of Worthington was also taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The driver of the semi, 66-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden, Iowa, did not report any injuries.

Aguilon was cited for failing to obey a stop sign and yi8eld right of way.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Ongoing lawsuit cancels 2023 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Brookings School Board names new superintendent

Latest News

Rick and Adam Weiland, founder and co-founder of Dakotans for Health
Dakotans for Health sues Minnehaha County officials
Arrest made in Watertown stabbing
Wednesday’s South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Service ceremony in Pierre recognized law...
Pierre memorial service honors lives lost in the line of duty
The Falls Area Bicyclists
Sioux Falls to celebrate Bike to Work Week