Arrest made in Watertown stabbing
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 40-year-old man was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Intentional Damage to Property following a stabbing Tuesday night in downtown Watertown, KXLG News reports.
Police responded to a group of people fighting in the streets near Kemp Ave. and Maple St.
Police received a report that one of them had a knife, and people had potential stab wounds. According to officials, two individuals had minor injuries from being stabbed by the knife.
Police arrested Matthew Wagemann, who was found by officers a few blocks away from where the assault took place.
Wagemann was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Intentional Damage to Property for breaking a glass door at a nearby business, according to KXLG News.
The bond was set at $10,000.
The Codington County Sheriff’s Office and Watertown Fire Rescue assisted the Watertown Police Department.
