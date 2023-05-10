Avera Medical Minute
Arrest made in Watertown stabbing

(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 40-year-old man was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Intentional Damage to Property following a stabbing Tuesday night in downtown Watertown, KXLG News reports.

Police responded to a group of people fighting in the streets near Kemp Ave. and Maple St.

Police received a report that one of them had a knife, and people had potential stab wounds. According to officials, two individuals had minor injuries from being stabbed by the knife.

Police arrested Matthew Wagemann, who was found by officers a few blocks away from where the assault took place.

Wagemann was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Intentional Damage to Property for breaking a glass door at a nearby business, according to KXLG News.

The bond was set at $10,000.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Office and Watertown Fire Rescue assisted the Watertown Police Department.

