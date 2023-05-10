Avera Medical Minute
Augie golf in position to make nationals after round two of Central Regional

By Zach Borg and Savannah Asmann
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT
LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s golf team sees the third spot in the field following the second round of the NCAA Central Regional tournament. Nebraska-Kearney is in the top spot while Henderson State is second, just three strokes ahead of Augustana.

Shannon McCormick shot 75 (+3) in the second round to bring her total to 148 strokes. Masy Mock recorded 77 (+5) strokes in round two, moving her total to 148 strokes. McCormick and Mock are tied for eighth.

Lauren Tims logged 74 (+2) strokes on the second day of the event and is tied for 14th. Molly Stevens is in a tie for 18th after totaling 75 (+3) strokes in both rounds. Rounding out the team of five is Lanie Veenendall who is in a tie for 28th after recording 76 (+4) in both rounds.

Augustana returns to Grand Falls Casino and Golf Wednesday for the final round of the NCAA Central Regional.

