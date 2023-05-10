Avera Medical Minute
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Lincoln County say no foul play is suspected and there is no threat to the public after a man’s body was found in rural Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the case is being treated as an unattended death.

The man’s body was found in a vehicle near the intersection of 275th Street and 477th Avenue southeast of Harrisburg.

People who may have seen a white car in the ditch at that intersection are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 764-5651.

