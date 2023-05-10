Concerns raised over tree grinding operation near SF landfill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A tree grinding operation is set to move directly near the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

However, after a conditional permit was approved by Minnehaha County Planning and Zoning residents have come forward with concerns.

Some neighborhood residents west of Sioux Falls near 41st street are voicing these concerns over the business moving to their area.

It was first taken to Minnehaha County Planning and Zoning who approved a conditional use permit for Mueller Pallets LLC.

Mason Steffen, with Minnehaha County Planning and Zoning, discussed the city’s role in the business location being so close to the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

“They had identified a location North of the landfill that is owned by Pinedale Inc. And the petitioner for this request is Mueller Pallet LLC,” said Mason Steffen, Planner for Minnehaha County Planning and Zoning.

After hearing the proposal, some residents in the neighborhood gathered to discuss some potential challenges.

“They’ll be doing tee grinding but they can also grind any kind of untreated wood, we were told they can grind their pallets,” said Wanda Scott, Country Villa Estates Resident.

Highlighting some of their worries

“Concerns are the noise, the trash on the road that falls off,” said Grant Edgecomb, Area Resident.

One of their largest concerns being increased congestion in the area.

“We are worried about the traffic; we are worried that the shortened queue length is going to cause a backup where we’ll have standing traffic out on the two-lane highway,” said Scott.

This is something the city says it will be addressing.

“It is on the landfill road, so the City of Sioux Falls and Mueller Pallets do have to work together to give access even if the conditional use permit is approved at the County level. One of the conditions is that the city and petitioner will need to work together to give access onto that landfill road,” said Steffen.

We reached out to Mueller Pallets LLC, but they did not wish to comment at this time.

Final approval from the County Commission will take place May 16th and is open for the public to attend.

