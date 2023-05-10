Coyotes’ Aleesia Sainz named Summit Player of the Year

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota senior third baseman Aleesia Sainz was named Summit League Softball Player of the Year Tuesday following a vote by the league’s head coaches. Sainz is the first Coyote to earn Summit Player of the Year honors and the third Coyote since 2009 to be named league MVP. She is now a two-time, first-team all-Summit League honoree.

Sainz (Casa Grande, Ariz.) led the Summit with a .420 average and a 1.236 OPS during Summit play. She reached base in 18 of 20 conference games, hit two home runs and was second in the league with 21 RBIs. Defensively, Sainz has more assists than any player in the league this season and was a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

“Everyone in our program is so proud and excited for Aleesia!” said USD head coach Robert Wagner. “She is deserving of this award in so many ways. She is among the best in the conference both offensively and defensively. She is a threat on the bases. She is our leader.

“Aleesia was clearly our offensive and defensive player of the year and I’m so happy the league recognized her for her accomplishments. It is such an honor for Aleesia and our program.”

Seven Coyotes earn all-Summit recognition

Sainz, fifth-year senior center fielder Courtney Wilson and sophomore pitcher Clara Edwards earned first-team all-Summit League honors. Junior right fielder Gabby Moser and freshman infielder Delaney White earned second-team honors. Junior catcher Bela Goerke and senior designated player Jordyn Pender earned honorable mention.

Wilson (Grand Island, Neb.) has earned all-Summit honors three years in a row. She is the eighth USD player to thrice earn all-Summit honors. Wilson leads the team and ranks fifth in the Summit with a .353 average. She has hit two home runs and leads the Coyotes with 11 steals and 26 runs scored. She notched her 200th career hit last weekend and also picked up her 20th career outfield assist.

Edwards (Clay Center, Kan.) backed up second-team honors as a freshman with first-team honors as a sophomore. She started 13 of 20 Summit games in the circle, went 7-4 with a 1.74 ERA, and threw her first collegiate no-hitter. Edwards has worked her way into the batting order in year two and hit .242 in conference play with six RBIs. She has also filled in at first base when she is not pitching.

Moser (Central City, Neb.) has earned all-conference honors in back-to-back seasons. She hit .300 in Summit play with five extra-base hits. Moser leads USD and ranks sixth in the Summit with 11 doubles this season and has 33 in her career. She has a home run and her 25 RBIs this season are second-most on the team.

White (Lincoln, Neb.) has been a talent offensively and defensively in her first season. She hit .309 in Summit play, the third-best average on the team, with a home run and five doubles. Defensively, she has been interchangeable at first and second base. She played error free in Summit play and has one error in 343 chances this season (.997).

Goerke (Tucson, Ariz.) has been one of USD’s top hitters all season and defensively threw out three of eight runners trying to steal in Summit play with one pickoff. Goerke is tied for the team lead in home runs with six. She has the second-best OPS on the team at .844. She has nine doubles and a triple to go with a .293 average and 25 RBIs.

Pender (Phoenix. Ariz.) hit .255 in Summit play with a team-leading three home runs. She has five homers and 22 RBIs on the season. Pender assisted the Coyote defense at both catcher and first base. She earned first-team all-Summit honors as a designated player last season.

South Dakota is the No. 4 seed in this week’s Summit League Tournament in Brookings. The Coyotes face No. 5 North Dakota in the opening game at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

2023 All-Summit League Softball Teams and Individual Awards

(as selected by The Summit League head coaches)

Player of the Year: Aleesia Sainz, South Dakota

Pitcher of the Year: Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State

Defensive Player of the Year: Cassie Castaneda, North Dakota

Freshman of the Year: Avery Wukawitz, St. Thomas

Coach of the Year: Kristina McSweeney, South Dakota State

First Team

P – Clara Edwards, South Dakota

P – Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State

P – Kamryn Meyer, Omaha

C – Cassie Castaneda, North Dakota

INF – Rozelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State

INF – Carley Goetschius, North Dakota State

INF – Mia Jarecki, South Dakota State

INF – Aleesia Sainz, South Dakota

INF – Lynsey Tucker, Omaha

OF – Emilee Buringa, North Dakota State

OF – Jocelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State

OF – Courtney Wilson, South Dakota

OF – Avery Wukawitz, St. Thomas

DP/UTL – Ally Vonfeldt, Kansas City

Second Team

P – Lainey Lyle, North Dakota State

P – Sydney Nuismer, Omaha

P – Paige Vargas, North Dakota State

C – Sydney Ross, Omaha

INF – Bella Alvarez, Western Illinois

INF – Bella Dean, North Dakota State

INF – Brooke Ellestad, St. Thomas

INF – Katie Joten, North Dakota

INF – Delaney White, South Dakota

OF – Madi Moore, North Dakota

OF – Gabby Moser, South Dakota

OF – Emma Osmundson, South Dakota State

OF – Rachel Weber, Omaha

DP/UTL – Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage, North Dakota State

Honorable Mention

P – Shannon Lasey, South Dakota State

P – Emily Price, Western Illinois

C – Bela Goerke, South Dakota

C – Allison Yoder, South Dakota State

INF – Maria Luna, Western Illinois

INF – Sydney Nichols, Kansas City

INF – Maggie O’Brien, Omaha

INF – Madison Pederson, North Dakota

OF – Lindsey Culver, South Dakota State

OF – Ava Rongisch, Omaha

OF – Chloe Woldruff, North Dakota State

DP/UTL – Jordyn Pender, South Dakota

DP/UTL – Savannah Rodriguez, Western Illinois

DP/UTL – Alexa Williams, South Dakota State

