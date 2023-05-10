Dakota News Now stations experiencing technical issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is experiencing a technical issue involving the over-the-air signals of its stations.

That means viewers who watch KSFY, KDLT, FOX Sioux Falls or other channels are not seeing any programming.

The issue does not impact cable or satellite viewers.

Our engineers are working on the problem and hope to have the issue resolved as soon as possible.

