DAPA performing “The Spongebob Musical” at the Orpheum

By Alexandra Todd
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We talked with some of the cast of the Spongebob musical. The three actors that came in, Emma Madeja, Jude, and Lucille Lundeby, are siblings and are all performing in the same production together.

Tickets: https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/education/dakota-academy-performing-arts/dapa-youth-performances

