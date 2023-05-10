Decision reached on Lucky Lady Casino’s alcohol license renewal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many gathered at tonight’s city council meeting in anticipation of a final decision regarding the renewal of Lucky Lady Casino’s liquor license.

Last week city council voted to defer the decision to tonight’s city council meeting.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, in the last three years they have received over one thousand calls within a five-hundred-foot radius around Lucky Lady Casino.

Chief Jon Thum for the Sioux Falls Police Department discussed the history of the area.

“Police have always played a role in this neighborhood, we have always played a role in the conversation. However, with this meeting today it has become more forefront with a lot of the community speaking with their varied opinions on the topic,” said Chief Jon Thum, Sioux Falls Police Department.

Residents in the neighborhood voiced their hopes for improving the area.

“Over the last ten years or so things have started to improve in that neighborhood, there are a few things however that still cause problems and are sort of center for bad activities and one of those is at the corner of 9th and Duluth where Lucky Lady is,” said Bob Trzynka, neighborhood resident.

He says removing the alcohol license from Lucky Lady Casino would be a step in the right direction.

“Giving one less place for alcohol to fuel some of those sorts of arguments would be a good thing,” said Trzynka.

Many are looking at the future of the whole neighborhood.

“I think we can all agree that the Pettigrew heights neighborhood could use some work and resources. Now it’s our role as a community to figure out how to find that and create a positive impact that produces lasting change for that neighborhood,” said Chief Jon Thum, Sioux Falls Police Department.

The owner of Lucky Lady Casino chose to withdraw tonight meaning the casino will be relocating.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.