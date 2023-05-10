Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Decision reached on Lucky Lady Casino’s alcohol license renewal

Many gathered at tonight's city council meeting in anticipation of a final decision regarding...
Many gathered at tonight's city council meeting in anticipation of a final decision regarding the renewal of Lucky Lady Casino's liquor license.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many gathered at tonight’s city council meeting in anticipation of a final decision regarding the renewal of Lucky Lady Casino’s liquor license.

Last week city council voted to defer the decision to tonight’s city council meeting.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, in the last three years they have received over one thousand calls within a five-hundred-foot radius around Lucky Lady Casino.

Chief Jon Thum for the Sioux Falls Police Department discussed the history of the area.

“Police have always played a role in this neighborhood, we have always played a role in the conversation. However, with this meeting today it has become more forefront with a lot of the community speaking with their varied opinions on the topic,” said Chief Jon Thum, Sioux Falls Police Department.

Residents in the neighborhood voiced their hopes for improving the area.

“Over the last ten years or so things have started to improve in that neighborhood, there are a few things however that still cause problems and are sort of center for bad activities and one of those is at the corner of 9th and Duluth where Lucky Lady is,” said Bob Trzynka, neighborhood resident.

He says removing the alcohol license from Lucky Lady Casino would be a step in the right direction.

“Giving one less place for alcohol to fuel some of those sorts of arguments would be a good thing,” said Trzynka.

Many are looking at the future of the whole neighborhood.

“I think we can all agree that the Pettigrew heights neighborhood could use some work and resources. Now it’s our role as a community to figure out how to find that and create a positive impact that produces lasting change for that neighborhood,” said Chief Jon Thum, Sioux Falls Police Department.

The owner of Lucky Lady Casino chose to withdraw tonight meaning the casino will be relocating.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Deputy Katie Liesing previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for two years.
Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty
James Leibel won a brand new Chevy Tahoe.
Aberdeen man wins car in Menards contest
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, kidnapping
The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee

Latest News

Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
School districts will be busy this summer trying to fill an ever-growing number of teacher...
School districts scramble to fill administrator jobs
School districts scramble to fill administrator jobs
The Veterans Community Project held a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday to celebrate.
First 5 tiny homes at Veterans Community Project complete