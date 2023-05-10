Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Defense chief slams Senate halt on military promotions, nominations

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is criticizing the Senate’s hold up of senior military promotions and nominations.

In a letter, he said it would create a “perilous precedent” and impose undue burdens on military families.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is spearheading the effort to stall general and flag officer nominations.

It’s in protest of new reproductive health policies instituted throughout the military.

About a dozen other Republicans in the Senate and House support Tuberville’s efforts.

Austin said this is “irresponsible” and undermines the military’s credibility abroad.

Currently, 180 nominations are pending in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Ongoing lawsuit cancels 2023 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Brookings School Board names new superintendent

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Dolly Parton will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17, featuring some of...
Dolly Parton announces first rock album ‘Rockstar’
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Prince Harry’s lawyer says British tabloid spied on ‘industrial scale’
Wednesday’s South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Service ceremony in Pierre recognized law...
Pierre memorial service honors lives lost in the line of duty