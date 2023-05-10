Early offense powers Jefferson’s victory over Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jefferson softball team opened their Tuesday night tilt with Lincoln with a leadoff homerun that put them up by a run.

They’d finish on top by one run as well, never trailing while fending off a Patriot rally to win 3-2.

Kendall Kniffen homered to lead things off for Jefferson (9-4) in the opening frame. The Cavaliers would up that lead to 3-0 before before Lincoln (11-2) staged a late comeback, pulling back to within a run, that ultimately fell short.

