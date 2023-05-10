Lincoln shines during Sioux Falls Tennis Showcase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Next week the Lincoln Patriot boys tennis team will attempt to win their ninth straight State Championship.

In the meantime they left no doubt that they are the best team in their city.

Playing in the Sioux Falls Showcase at the new Tomar Park Tennis Complex, which featured all four Sioux Falls public schools, the Patriots dominated their matches with Jefferson (9-0) and Roosevelt (7-2) on Tuesday afternoon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Lincoln-Jefferson match!

The State AA Tennis Meet begins a week from Thursday at Kuehn & McKennan Park in Sioux Falls.

