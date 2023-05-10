Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln takes control during second round of city golf championship

Patriots have 26 shot lead with one round to go
Highlights from Willow Run
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln Patriot girls’ golf team appears poised to win the City Golf Championship after a fine second round on Tuesday afternoon at Willow Run Golf Course.

The Knights combined to shoot 331 as a team and open up a 26 shot lead over second place O’Gorman with just one round remaining (May 23rd at Elmwood). Megan Christoffels of Washington individually leads by four strokes over Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga after firing a 75.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Standings are below.

Lincoln leads through two rounds of the Sioux Falls Girls City Golf Championships
Lincoln leads through two rounds of the Sioux Falls Girls City Golf Championships

