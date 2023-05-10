Lincoln takes control during second round of city golf championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln Patriot girls’ golf team appears poised to win the City Golf Championship after a fine second round on Tuesday afternoon at Willow Run Golf Course.

The Knights combined to shoot 331 as a team and open up a 26 shot lead over second place O’Gorman with just one round remaining (May 23rd at Elmwood). Megan Christoffels of Washington individually leads by four strokes over Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga after firing a 75.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Standings are below.

Lincoln leads through two rounds of the Sioux Falls Girls City Golf Championships (Dakota News Now)

