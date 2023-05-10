Lincoln takes control during second round of city golf championship
Patriots have 26 shot lead with one round to go
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln Patriot girls’ golf team appears poised to win the City Golf Championship after a fine second round on Tuesday afternoon at Willow Run Golf Course.
The Knights combined to shoot 331 as a team and open up a 26 shot lead over second place O’Gorman with just one round remaining (May 23rd at Elmwood). Megan Christoffels of Washington individually leads by four strokes over Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga after firing a 75.
Click on the video viewer for highlights! Standings are below.
