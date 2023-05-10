More Rain Coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see increasing cloud cover across the region. Highs will be in the 70s with a few low 80s sprinkled in. There will be an increasing chance for some rain as we head through this evening and overnight. The best chance for some rain today will mainly be across parts of central and western South Dakota.

By Thursday, a Slight Risk for severe weather exists over much of the area. This is a level 2 out of 5. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will still be the main threats, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Thunderstorms will be likely during the day on Thursday, so make sure you stay with your First Alert Weather team to keep you updated! Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

The unsettled pattern will continue for Friday and Saturday, but then Mother’s Day is looking better! It’ll be cooler and it’ll be a little breezy. Next week is looking quieter with dry weather and highs in the 70s.

