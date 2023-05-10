Avera Medical Minute
Pierre memorial service honors lives lost in the line of duty

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday’s South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Service ceremony in Pierre recognized law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Attorney General Marty Jackley was the guest speaker.

The service started with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial at Capitol Lake. Officers then attended a ceremony at Lutheran Memorial Church.

“Each year, this ceremony is our opportunity to remember those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice as well as the sacrifice made by their families,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I encourage all South Dakotans to take time to thank their local law enforcement officers and their families for their devotion to this state and communities.”

