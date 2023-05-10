“Rebuilding Year” a championship one for Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After losing 13 players and most of a potent lineup, the thought going into the season was that it would be a rebuilding year for the Augustana baseball team.

Turns out rebuilding years for Tim Huber’s program look like championship ones too.

After going just 11-9 in non-conference play the Vikings stormed through NSIC play, winning the regular season title with a 28-7 record.

With so many new faces in new places it naturally took time for Augustana to work through their lineups. Though Huber would like to see a bit more consistency from his pitchers, the Vikings have themselves ranked sixth in the Central Region, and a good performance at this week’s NSIC Tournament should send them back to the postseason.

The top-seeded Vikings face Wayne State tomorrow at noon in Mandan, North Dakota. The double elimination tournament runs through Saturday.

