Sioux Falls to celebrate Bike to Work Week

The Falls Area Bicyclists
The Falls Area Bicyclists(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bike to Work Week happening next week in Sioux Falls highlights active transportation, pedestrian safety and equity.

This year, Bike to Work Week takes place May 15 to 19, leading up to Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 19.

Falls Area Bicyclists (FAB) promotes bicycling and safety in the community. They are collaborating with the City of Sioux Falls to host a number of events during the week — rides and refreshments each day for participants. Details are available at fallsareabicyclists.org.

Siouxfalls.org has a safety video about how to ride your bike in the street, as well as maps of routes you can take.

“The City of Sioux Falls is using Bike to Work Week to highlight not only bicycling but also the great work happening in the community surrounding active transportation and safety, which we define as any human-powered mode of transport, like bicycling, jogging, walking, and using other mobility devices, like wheelchairs,” said Sam Trebilcock, senior planner for the City of Sioux Falls. “Our goal is to educate the community on the benefits of bicycling as a form of exercise and recreation and an environmentally friendly and affordable mode of transport while engaging the public on active transportation priorities for Sioux Falls.”

Schedule of City Events

Bicycle Committee Meeting

Monday, May 15 | 5:30–7 p.m.

City Center Room 110 (231 North Dakota Avenue)

Pedestrian Committee Meeting

Tuesday, May 16 | 3–4 p.m.

City Center Room 110 (231 North Dakota Avenue)

Active Transportation Board Meeting

Wednesday, May 17 | 8:30–10 a.m.

City Hall Commission Conference Room (224 West Ninth Street)

Bicycle and Pedestrian Plans Open House

Thursday, May 18 | 4–6 p.m.

Downtown Library (200 North Dakota Avenue)

2021 Pedestrian Plan: siouxfalls.org/pedestrianplan

Bicycle Plan: siouxfalls.org/bikeplan

Bike to Work Day

Friday, May 19

Sioux Falls residents are encouraged to participate in Bike to Work Day.

