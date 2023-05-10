Sioux Falls student wins $10,000 in highway safety program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls student has won $10,000 by promising to be a safe driver.

On Wednesday, O’Gorman freshman Robbie Sealey was announced as the winner of this year’s Lesson Learned SD program.

The program is in its seventh year and is sponsored by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and the South Dakota Broadcasters Association.

Students answered safe driving questions on the Lesson Learned SD website and were entered into the drawing. This year, there were around 4,500 entries.

“We send out a website link through our office of highway safety and Lessons Learned campaign, and they can go into that link and answer three simple questions about driving and driving safely. And if they answer those questions, they automatically get entered into the program. At the end of the campaign, we take those names and randomly draw a winner,” said DPS Secretary Craig Price.

O’Gorman will also get $10,000 to put towards a program of Robbie’s choice.

