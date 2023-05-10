Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified thanks to advances in forensic technology.(South Dakota Attorney General's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified thanks to advances in forensic technology.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office states there was no identification on the body when it was found. Partial fingerprints were taken, but a match couldn’t be made at the time without a potential subject to compare them to.

He was buried at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre as “Unknown Man.”

In 2020, the case was reopened by Pierre Police Department Detective Trevor Swanson, and the remains of the unidentified individual were disinterred on Oct. 8, 2021. A DNA profile was obtained by collecting samples from the remains.

Detective Swanson remained assigned to the case, and in 2022, the DNA profile was compared to genealogy databases. A potential match was found for 39-year-old Stephen Earl Boice of Seattle, Washington.

“Investigators obtained a fingerprint card that had been collected from Stephen on Feb.15, 1962. The South Dakota Forensic Laboratory compared Stephen’s fingerprint card to the fingerprints collected from the unidentified individual and determined that they were made by the same person,” reports the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Stephen’s relatives were informed and given the death notification. Stephen’s remains were reinterred last fall at Riverside Cemetery at his family’s request.

A permanent headstone marker was placed at the gravesite in April.

“I want to thank everyone who spent so much time on this case,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “Thanks to them, this family now has some closure about what happened to their loved one.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Ongoing lawsuit cancels 2023 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Brookings School Board names new superintendent

Latest News

A high-speed pursuit near Yankton led to a vehicle striking a semi Wednesday morning.
2 dead in vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
James Payer II from the Empire Mall joined Dakota News Now to share ideas for what to gift the...
Find graduation gifts at the Empire Mall
James Payer II from the Empire Mall joined Dakota News Now to share ideas for what to gift the...
Find graduation gifts at the Empire Mall
A tree grinding operation is set to move directly near the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary...
Concerns raised over tree grinding operation near SF landfill