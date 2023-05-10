South Dakota students named Presidential Scholars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A student from Sioux Falls and a student from Rapid City were among the 161 high school seniors declared U.S. Presidential Scholars on Wednesday.

Stevens Senior High School student Evelyn Violet Haar of Rapid City and Jefferson High School student Andrew J. Nguyen of Sioux Falls received the honor.

The students were chosen for their achievements in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

This year’s class of scholars will be recognized for their achievements this summer with a virtual recognition program.

A list of all 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars can be found here: ed.gov/psp.

