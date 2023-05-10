Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Stamp Out Hunger food drive happening Saturday

Every year on the second Saturday in May, the National Association of Letter Carriers holds the...
Every year on the second Saturday in May, the National Association of Letter Carriers holds the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, you can participate in the largest one-day food drive in the nation, all without leaving your home.

Every year on the second Saturday in May, the National Association of Letter Carriers holds the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

You can participate by leaving nonperishable food items at your mailbox for postal carriers to collect and take to local food banks.

“This is our largest food drive that FSD will benefit from,” said Jennifer Stensaas from Feeding South Dakota. “It happens in all counties in the state, but specifically in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. We’ll have hundreds and hundreds of thousands of pounds of food donated to Feeding South Dakota.”

You can leave your donations by your mailbox on Saturday before your mail delivery.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Ongoing lawsuit cancels 2023 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Brookings School Board names new superintendent

Latest News

On Wednesday, O’Gorman freshman Robbie Sealey was announced as the winner of this year’s Lesson...
Sioux Falls student wins $10,000 in highway safety program
Jefferson High School
South Dakota students named Presidential Scholars
Porter Sculpture Park reported on Wednesday that vandals graffitied and stole from the park in...
Vandals violate Porter Sculpture Park
Rick and Adam Weiland, founder and co-founder of Dakotans for Health
Dakotans for Health sues Minnehaha County officials