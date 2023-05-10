Stamp Out Hunger food drive happening Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, you can participate in the largest one-day food drive in the nation, all without leaving your home.

Every year on the second Saturday in May, the National Association of Letter Carriers holds the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

You can participate by leaving nonperishable food items at your mailbox for postal carriers to collect and take to local food banks.

“This is our largest food drive that FSD will benefit from,” said Jennifer Stensaas from Feeding South Dakota. “It happens in all counties in the state, but specifically in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. We’ll have hundreds and hundreds of thousands of pounds of food donated to Feeding South Dakota.”

You can leave your donations by your mailbox on Saturday before your mail delivery.

