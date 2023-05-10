Tori Kniesche stays with State and earns top Summit pitching honors

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Through a year of change Tori Kniesche has been a rock in the circle for the South Dakota State softball team, turning in perhaps the best season of her college career.

For the second time in her career the junior has been named the Summit League Pitcher of the Year.

With Grace Glanzer not available, Kniesche has risen to the challenge of an increased work load. Her more than 161 innings are just two off her total for all of last year, yet she’s been as dominant as ever with a 1.45 ERA, 215 strikeouts, and a 21-4 record.

This all comes in her first year without former head coach Krista Wood whom she’d known since her high school years growing up in Wayne Nebraska. Tori certainly would have been a coveted player in the transfer portal, but she realized her value in Brookings, and what the school and team means to her.

Tori’s new coach Kristina McSweeney was named Summit coach of the year after leading the Jackrabbits to a perfect 17-0 conference record. Mia Jarecka and Carrillo sisters Rozelyn and Jocelyn named were first team All-Summit. For more on SDSU’s honors you can read their press release below.

The Jacks open Summit League Tournament play Thursday at 11 AM in Brookings against either UND or USD.

SDSU RELEASE

Tori Kniesche and Kristina McSweeney headline South Dakota State’s honors the Jackrabbits earned as part of 2023 Summit League Softball All-League Awards announced by the conference on Tuesday, May 9.

McSweeney took over a program in the summer of 2022 that had won two consecutive Summit League regular season and conference tournament titles. In her first season in charge of the Jackrabbits, McSweeney led SDSU to an undefeated 17-0 campaign against Summit League foes. The perfect league slate was just the seventh ever by a team in the conference’s history and the first since 2016. As part of the historic campaign, McSweeney was honored as The Summit League’s Coach of the Year.

The Jackrabbits are ranked in the top 50 of the NCAA Division I RPI rankings heading into their postseason run. SDSU extended a streak of 30-win seasons to five straight (excluding the 2020 season) which is the longest in its program history. McSweeney nears the 400-win mark in her NCAA college head coaching career as she sits at 394 with a majority of her victories coming in 10 seasons at Arkansas Tech.

Kniesche, who earned The Summit League’s Pitcher of the Year honors in 2021, recaptured the honors with a nearly spotless resume through conference action. She pitched in 12 of SDSU’s 17 Summit League games and finished with an 11-0 record. In 76 2/3 innings pitched, Kniesche allowed just one unearned run and tallied a 0.00 ERA. She had nine complete games and eight shutouts. During her Summit League slate, she struck out 124 batters while walking 34.

The Wayne, Neb., native holds a 21-4 overall record and 1.43 ERA on the season. Kniesche is the program’s all-time wins leader (61) and strikeout record holder (669).

Kniesche was picked to The Summit League’s First Team for the third straight season. Joining Kniesche on the All-Summit League First Team are Rozelyn Carrillo, Jocelyn Carrillo and Mia Jarecki.

Rozelyn Carrillo was The Summit League’s Player of the Year a season ago and put together a stellar 2023 run through 17 conference games. Carrillo hit .407 with 11 RBIs, 17 runs scored and seven extra-base hits. In 50 regular season games she hit .292 with six home runs and team-high 36 RBIs. It’s her second consecutive First Team designation.

Jocelyn Carrillo finished atop The Summit League in several categories during the league slate. Her .423 batting average was the best mark while her .508 on-base percentage and seven doubles both ranked second. Carrillo also had a team-high 16 RBIs. She hit .312 in 50 games during the regular season while leading SDSU with 14 doubles. It’s her third time being honored as an all-conference performer and the second time she’s received First Team recognition.

Mia Jarecki batted. 377 in conference play while scoring 17 runs and finished with a team-high 23 hits. She hit .354 over the course of the regular season and racked up a team-best 57 hits, 43 runs scored and 29 walks. The First Team honors are the first of Jarecki’s career.

Emma Osmundson was SDSU’s lone representative on the All-Summit League Second Team. Osmundson hit over .300 during the regular season and was a .283 hitter in conference play. She had two home runs and 26 RBIs in 50 games played with a .388 on-base percentage. Osmundson was previously an All-Summit League First Team honoree in 2021.

The Jackrabbits had four individuals chosen as honorable mention selections to the All-Summit League Team in Lindsey Culver, Shannon Lasey, Alexa Williams and Allison Yoder.

Culver batted .321 in conference play while recording two home runs, five doubles, 14 RBIs and 11 runs across 17 contests. Lasey appeared in eight conference games and totaled a 2.37 ERA. She finished with a 6-0 record in 41 1/3 innings pitched. Williams competed in 11 games for the Jackrabbits during the conference schedule. She hit .379 and led the team with three home runs, while adding nine RBIs and eight runs scored. Yoder played in 14 Summit League contests and batted .308. She had four extra-base hits and 12 runs scored.

All-conference honors are voted on by the league’s head coaches.

South Dakota State makes its debut at The Summit League Championship at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. The Jacks will face the winner of the No. 4/No. 5 seed game between South Dakota and North Dakota.

South Dakota State – 2023 All-Summit League Honorees

First Team: Rozelyn Carrillo (INF), Jocelyn Carrillo (OF), Mia Jarecki (INF), Tori Kniesche (P)

Second Team: Emma Osmundson (OF)

Honorable Mention: Lindsey Culver (OF), Shannon Lasey (P), Alexa Williams (DP/UTL), Allison Yoder (C),

