Vandals violate Porter Sculpture Park

MONTROSE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a McCook County sculpture park is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a group of vandals who stole from the park and graffitied another sculpture.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Porter Sculpture Park reported that the four guardians around the large bull sculpture had been knocked over and had the heads stolen. The vandals also spray-painted religious phrases onto the the bull.

Management for the park discovered the vandalism on Wednesday while preparing for the park to open for the year. According to security footage, the incident is believed to have occurred on the evening of April 13.

Anyone with information on the vehicles or vandals is encouraged to contact the McCook County Sherriff’s office in Salem at 605-425-2761.

