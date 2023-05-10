Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Video shows bullet hit baseball field during youth league game

A bullet hit a baseball field during a youth game in California. (Source: KFMB, HANDOUT, CNN)
By KFMB staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) – A frightening moment for kids and parents at a youth baseball game in California was caught on camera Monday.

Gunfire rang out and a bullet struck the ground just feet away from children on the field.

The shooting happened at Mission Sports Park in San Marcos around 8 p.m. while 7- and 8-year-olds were playing.

The bullet bounced between first and second base and went into the dugout just after a boy walked up to bat.

Everyone ran and took cover. No one was hurt.

“It’s not something I was expecting to hear on a Monday night,” said Daniel Max, president of San Marcos Youth Baseball.

Max said the incident was too close for comfort.

“The batter before was thrown out at first so he was not on first base, which could have been directly in the path, so there were just a lot of things that lined up that were very lucky,” Max said.

The organization has more than 1,000 players, some as young as 4. All games are on pause for now.

“We are going to actually have an organization come out that specializes in these kind of situations and kind of assess the environment, and what we can add to the environment to kind of help us through these situations in the future,” Max said.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is going through surveillance video and working to figure out who is responsible.

“It’s our children and our community that we’re trying to look out for and protect. Just kids playing baseball,” San Diego Sheriff’s Detective Brian Bentley said. “If someone saw something, please let us know. We take it very seriously and will follow up on any of those leads.”

The sheriff’s department said they’ll have extra patrols around the fields once games resume.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Ongoing lawsuit cancels 2023 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Brookings School Board names new superintendent

Latest News

Officials have arrested 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud in the death of 19-year-old Anastasia...
Missing pregnant 19-year-old found dead; suspect in custody
Knitting is great for your physical health, from your hands to your heart.
Wellness Wednesday: Benefits of knitting
Knitting is more than your grandma’s hobby. Prairie Road Yarn tells us all about the power of...
Wellness Wednesday: Benefits of knitting
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
FILE - This Feb. 20, 2015 photo shows an arrangement of peanuts in New York. A study published...
A skin patch to treat peanut allergies? Study in toddlers shows promise