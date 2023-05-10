Wellness Wednesday: Benefits of knitting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Knitting is more than your grandma’s hobby. Prairie Road Yarn tells us all about the power of fiber art.

“It’s one of those art forms that you can take with you,” said Jane Taylor. “What’s happening is people are so lonely that they don’t have anybody to talk to sometimes. So if you come to the yarn shop at our knit times or proper times, you have people who have something you have something in common with. You get to know them. They become friends. I’ve seen people that have never known each other just talk like they’ve known each other for years, which is great.”

Knitting is great for your physical health, from your hands to your heart.

“Knitting is great for your heart benefits because it’s almost like yoga. When you’re knitting, you get that blood pressure drop, which is a great benefit to knitting or crochet.”

But more than physically, knitting is great for your mental and emotional health.

“The textile arts are great. They keep people calm, they get rid of anxiety, depression.”

It can even be helpful just to focus.

“I know when I’m sitting somewhere if I don’t have something in my hands, I’m not necessarily listening actively, where if I have something to do with my hands and fidget — this is a great fidget — then I can focus on what’s been said.”

Jane Taylor started Prairie Road to follow her dream and believes everyone should give knitting a chance.

“It’s never too late. We have classes, beginner classes, all the time. It’s always good for your brain to learn something new, and it keeps you younger.”

Knitting is a great way to focus on your wellness. You can head to Prairie Roads Yarn at 3101 W. 41st St. and learn a little bit more about this interesting hobby.

