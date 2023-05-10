Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman accused of headbutting child outside elementary school

A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly headbutting a child outside of a Lincoln elementary school.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A Nebraska woman believed to have been intoxicated was arrested after she allegedly headbutted an 8-year-old outside of an elementary school.

According to Lancaster County court documents, 25-year-old Mollyjo Taylor was arrested Friday. She was cited and lodged for intentional child abuse, KOLN reports.

Documents say at 1:45 p.m., an Everett Elementary School employee was walking with her students near the school building when she witnessed Taylor, who was allegedly intoxicated, approach the students and begin shouting.

Court documents indicate Taylor then lunged towards an 8-year-old student headfirst and struck the child in the head, which caused pain and a noticeable contusion. The employee witnessed Taylor trying to lunge at other students and intervened by trying to grab the suspect’s arm; however, Taylor slipped away and ran off on foot, documents state.

The suspect was unfamiliar to everyone involved in the incident.

Documents say police quickly located Taylor and took her into custody. Officers said she appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Lincoln Public Schools assisted with an interview involving the 8-year-old victim and could physically feel the contusion on their head, documents state.

Taylor was also involved in several other disturbances during that same day, including two assaults, according to the documents.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Deputy Katie Liesing previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for two years.
Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty
James Leibel won a brand new Chevy Tahoe.
Aberdeen man wins car in Menards contest
The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, kidnapping

Latest News

New Tomar Tennis complex hosts Sioux Falls Showcase
Sioux Falls Tennis Showcase
Lincoln's Morgan Sandness reacts to a putt during the second round of the city golf championships
Girls City Golf Round 2
Augustana hosts NCAA Central Region Womens' Golf Tournament
NCAA Central Golf Regional-Round 2
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Petit basset griffon Vendéen wins Westminster dog show in first for breed