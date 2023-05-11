Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana finishes second at NCAA Central Regional, move on to DII National Championship

The Vikings are making their first trip to the national tournament since the 2017-18 season.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - Augustana made up a spot as a team on Wednesday, finishing second in the NCAA DII Central Regional. The Vikings with that finish earn a spot to the National Championship in Eureka, Missouri teeing off on May 16.

Augustana finished in second as a team at 885 overall, eight shots back from Henderson State at 887. Nebraska-Kearney finished third one stroke back from the Vikings at 886.

Molly Stevens and Lauren Tims finished the three-day event at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino, both shooting 221. Stevens finished day three one-under par, while Tims went par for the course. Masy Mock finished tied for 10th, shooting 222 and two-over par on Wednesday. Shannon McCormick finished tied for 12th, shooting a 223 and finishing three-over par. Lanie Veenendall rounded out the Vikings tied for 20th, shooting a 226 overall.

The Vikings are making their first trip to the national tournament since 2018.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
2 dead in vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Ongoing lawsuit cancels 2023 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo

Latest News

The Canaries look to start their 2023 season off on the right foot against Cleburne.
Canaries open 2023 season on Thursday against Cleburne
Canaries open 2023 season on Thursday against Cleburne
The Vikings stave off Wayne State, winning 6-5 in the opening round of the NSIC Baseball...
Augustana holds off Wayne State rally in NSIC Tournament
Augustana finishes second at NCAA Central Regional, move on to DII National Championship