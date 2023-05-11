Augustana finishes second at NCAA Central Regional, move on to DII National Championship

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - Augustana made up a spot as a team on Wednesday, finishing second in the NCAA DII Central Regional. The Vikings with that finish earn a spot to the National Championship in Eureka, Missouri teeing off on May 16.

Augustana finished in second as a team at 885 overall, eight shots back from Henderson State at 887. Nebraska-Kearney finished third one stroke back from the Vikings at 886.

Molly Stevens and Lauren Tims finished the three-day event at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino, both shooting 221. Stevens finished day three one-under par, while Tims went par for the course. Masy Mock finished tied for 10th, shooting 222 and two-over par on Wednesday. Shannon McCormick finished tied for 12th, shooting a 223 and finishing three-over par. Lanie Veenendall rounded out the Vikings tied for 20th, shooting a 226 overall.

The Vikings are making their first trip to the national tournament since 2018.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.