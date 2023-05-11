Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana holds off Wayne State rally in NSIC Tournament

The Vikings stave off Wayne State, winning 6-5 in the opening round of the NSIC Baseball...
The Vikings stave off Wayne State, winning 6-5 in the opening round of the NSIC Baseball Championship.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer and Savannah Asmann
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana baseball team defeated the Wayne State Wildcats 6-5 in game one of the NSIC Tournament. The Vikings improve to 40-16 overall with the victory and move on in the winner’s bracket. WSC falls to 24-25 overall and faces elimination in the upcoming matchups of the tournament.

In addition, Augustana is ranked sixth in the latest central region rankings announced Wednesday.

Wayne State was the first team on the board in the nine-inning affair following a single that plated one run in the third inning.

Drey Dirksen started Augustana’s scoring with a solo shot to left in the three-run fourth inning. Dirksen’s homer was his 14th of the season and got the Vikings on the board with their first run. Later in the inning, a two-run bomb from Luke Ballweg sent Ragan Pinnow in to score.

AU’s fourth run of the game was generated by Parker Mooney’s solo shot to right field.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dirksen slapped a single to right field to score Jack Hines, pushing AU ahead 5-2. With the bases loaded, Ballweg drove in another run, scoring Dirksen.

The Wildcats posted a late rally in the ninth inning  with a grand slam that brought the score to 6-5, but the Vikings were able to hold them off and capture the win.

At the plate, Dirksen and Nick Banowetz logged two hits apiece while Dirksen, Mooney and Ballweg recorded one home run each.

Seth Miller got the start on the mound for the Vikings, pitching 7.1 innings and striking out nine batters. Ashton Michek took over for Miller in the top of the eighth and tossed 1.1 innings, recording one strikeout. Adam Diedrich earned his 12th save of the season, moving into the top spot in the nation for single season saves.

For the fourth time in program history, the Viking pitching staff surpassed 500 strikeouts. Augustana entered the game with 496 strikeouts and with 10 in today’s win, AU has logged 506 strikeouts this season.

The Vikings play St. Cloud State Thursday at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck, North Dakota. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.

Recap courtesy of Augustana Athletics.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
2 dead in vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Ongoing lawsuit cancels 2023 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo

Latest News

The Canaries look to start their 2023 season off on the right foot against Cleburne.
Canaries open 2023 season on Thursday against Cleburne
Canaries open 2023 season on Thursday against Cleburne
The Vikings are making their first trip to the national tournament since the 2017-18 season.
Augustana finishes second at NCAA Central Regional, move on to DII National Championship
Augustana finishes second at NCAA Central Regional, move on to DII National Championship