Behind closed doors: questions raised over Co2 pipeline meetings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the first application for a Co2 pipeline was filed in the state of South Dakota, many meetings and conversations are taking place. In some cases, there is growing tension on both sides.

County Commissioners are getting an earful from both landowners and pipeline representatives for and against Co2 pipelines. In Minnehaha county, Commissioner Joe Kippley has met with many people.

“But I’ve sat down with landowner groups that have all sorts of different concerns. I’ve had conversations with both pipelines just to be frank and open, and honest because I’m taking feedback from everybody. And they came and testified to our planning commission and said many of the same things they said to me in private, so it’s not like I don’t think anybody’s hiding the ball on their arguments of what they’re trying to make a case for,” Kippley explained.

In March of 2022, the Spink County Commission discussed Co2 pipeline Summit Carbon Solutions, setbacks and pipeline depth. The commission has a policy that no private meetings are to be held with anyone outside of their meetings.

Commissioner Suzanne Smith recalls a Summit Carbon Solutions representative approaching her while others were not close by.

“He said to me, Suzanne, if you think you’re going to go deeper than four feet on this pipeline through your county, he said, you’re gonna get sued, the rest of the Commission will be sued and the county of Spink will be sued. And I just, I looked at him, I said, ‘Well, that’s a great way to start a relationship,’” said Smith.

Those prophetic words came to pass, the commissioners decided on a moratorium. Each commissioner and the county now face lawsuits from Summit Carbon Solutions.

In Lincoln County last Feb, chair of the Planning and Zoning Board, Wendi Hogan, recalls a straightforward meeting. Residents requested a setback of 2,100 feet from the pipeline and any structure.

“A lot of public comments. We went through everything did our discussions, and it did pass unanimously on our board. The representatives for the pipeline didn’t show up for that first meeting, even though it was legally publicly, you know in the papers,” Hogan explained.

Hogan said the Lincoln County Commission, having authority over planning and zoning, told them to reconsider just a few weeks later.

“[There was] an executive session and when they came out, Commissioner Arends had said he made the motion to remand it back to us,” said Hogan.

To allow proponents of the pipeline to be present, Hogan says this request was highly unusual. She also believes commissioner Arends should recuse himself, as he has represented the lobbyist for another matter in court.

“A lot of public comments. We went through everything, did our discussions, and it did pass unanimously on our board,” said Hogan.

Last month, a “by invitation only” event was circulated to Brown, Edmonds and McPherson County Commissioners at the request of Summit Carbon Solutions. One official noted in an email that the meeting was described as “high level and confidential,” and he believed the invitation being sent to only two commissioners was in an apparent attempt to avoid a quorum.

“They kinda indicated that they wanted to; they wanted to discuss some late-breaking news or facts that they can present,” said Brown County Commissioner Duane Sutton.

Commissioner Sutton attended the meeting, but wonders why it was called.

“It ended up being about a two-hour meeting. They had a lot of good information, but it wasn’t. It wasn’t any information that I felt couldn’t have been made public in a public meeting,” said Sutton.

Neighboring Iowa Commissioner Larry Sailer says he has experienced more pressure from pipeline lobbyists than residents.

“I have been surrounded by pipeline people in person talking to me and trying to convince me how great it is,” Sailer explained.

We asked Summit Carbon Solutions about the meetings and received the response: “Compliance with open meeting laws is incumbent on the individuals to whom the laws apply. Summit Carbon Solutions trusts these individuals understand their legal obligations and have/will conduct themselves appropriately.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.