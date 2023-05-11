Canaries open 2023 season on Thursday against Cleburne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Believe it or not the American Association season starts tomorrow at the Bird Cage when the Canaries host Cleburne in a 4:05 p.m. start.

The Birds have some familiar faces back like Jabari Henry and Mike Meyer is back for his seventh year as manager and 15th season overall.

Meyer said he’s excited about this year’s version of the Canaries who will score runs and featured younger, power pitchers.

“Pretty dynamic offensively. Two big horses at the top of our rotation in Bostic and Culbreath. Still kind of figuring things out with our staff but a lot of young, really good stuff guys on our pitching staff. So we’re going to see some high velos, some big-time breaking balls. It’s just whether we can put them in the right situation to succeed.” Meyer said.

The Canaries do have some pop in their line-up but they will also have much more speed and can score runs in more ways which should lead to more wins.

Thursday is the first of four straight with Cleburne and seven straight games at home to start the season.

