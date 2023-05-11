Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man fights off burglary suspect who entered house with wife inside

By Jim Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A Cleveland man fought off a burglar who entered his home while his wife was alone inside Friday, after the husband helped the suspect with car trouble.

“I’ve never had a problem the entire time I’ve been here,” said Verdi Adams. “My wife woke up the last couple nights screaming.”

According to a police report, Khaalis Ricardo Miller, 45, was arrested and booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail on aggravated burglary charges that same day.

Verdi Adams told WOIO and police that the suspect knocked on the couple’s door around 9:30 a.m., claiming he needed help jumping his car. Angela Adams, Verdi’s wife, told the man that her husband wasn’t home but that she would let him know about the situation when he returned, police said.

Verdi Adams told police he helped Miller when he arrived home, but hours later, Miller came back to the home and started banging on the door.

He insisted that his vehicle still needed work. When Verdi Adams went outside to help, Miller went inside the house and locked the door, according to the victims.

Angela Adams was still inside when Miller started walking upstairs, where she was located.

Surveillance video provided to WOIO by the couple is consistent with the police report.

Verdi Adams said he kicked the door in and started fighting with the suspect, eventually getting him out of the house.

Portions of the altercation are visible on the surveillance footage.

Miller was arrested later that day. He’s due in court in Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee

Latest News

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn’t spend ‘rest of my life’ in woods
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say