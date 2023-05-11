Children’s Museum of South Dakota hosts sensory-friendly night

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Museum of South Dakota is providing an accessible, low-sensory night at the museum Thursday.

For some, interacting in traditional ways can be overwhelming. The Children’s Museum of South Dakota is working to make its space more accessible.

The museum can be overwhelming when it is full of children, adults, and interactive exhibits — these sensory nights fight that.

The parents who are attending this event find it to be a judgment-free zone.

The Children’s Museum will continue to do these sensory-friendly nights because they believe that everyone should be able to play.

This event includes the following adaptations:

less crowded environment (limit of 100 guests)

Designated quiet rooms

adaptive equipment

adaptive art tools

service animals welcome

café space available for a sack lunch/supper

A calendar of sensory-friendly nights events can be found here: prairieplay.org/calendar/category/sensory-friendly-play/.

