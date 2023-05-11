Avera Medical Minute
Employees at Keller Williams take day off to help Boys & Girls Club

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - May 11 is known as “Red Day” at Keller Williams Real Estate Agencies across the country, and the local Sioux Falls office took part in the annual community service day.

More than 100 team members, including agents, leadership and associates, volunteered at Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Volunteers say that each year, the opportunity allows them to take a break from their duties at work and give back to the community they service.

“If we can help out our youth, especially the ones that need it, and we can provide that with this kind of manual labor, we are going to do that today,” said Casey Hatch, Keller Williams Broker Associate.

“Our organization serves day in and day out, making sure that 1200 kids in the Sioux Empire are taken care of, and they have great programing, but that wouldn’t be made possible without the tremendous partnerships within our community,” said Heather Powell, Boys and Girls Clubs Chief Experience Officer.

Volunteers helped with projects to improve Boys and Girls Club facilities. Team members also spend time with kids, helping with art projects and other activities.

