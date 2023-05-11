Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

May 10th Plays of the Week

May 10th Plays of the Week.
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gregory’s Kade Stukel turns on the jets while anchoring the 4x100 relay at the Dakota Relays to outrun Faulkton for the win and straight out of Howard Wood Field.

Sacrifice flies normally won’t make this countdown. Then again normally the runner doesn’t score from second base like Augustana’s Nick Banowetz did.

Clinging to a one run lead with the tying run bearing down on home, Augie softball’s Delaney Young guns home after an infield single to Gracie Brink who tags out St. Cloud’s tying run to preserve an NSIC quarterfinal win.

South Dakota State’s Tori Kniesche didn’t have to worry about anyone trying to score on her because she threw the first perfect game in SDSU history against USD, striking out 12 of the 15 she faced.

Topping our countdown is the top distance runner in South Dakota history. Rapid City Stevens Simeon Birnbaum didn’t disappoint at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays, winning the 800 and 1600 meter runs in record times.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Ongoing lawsuit cancels 2023 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo
2 dead in vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged

Latest News

May 10th Plays of the Week
Jefferson scores a run during their 3-2 win over Lincoln
Early offense powers Jefferson’s victory over Lincoln
New Tomar Tennis complex hosts Sioux Falls Showcase
Lincoln shines during Sioux Falls Tennis Showcase
Augustana takes both games against Winona State to win back-to-back regular season championships.
“Rebuilding Year” a championship one for Augustana