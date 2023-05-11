May 10th Plays of the Week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gregory’s Kade Stukel turns on the jets while anchoring the 4x100 relay at the Dakota Relays to outrun Faulkton for the win and straight out of Howard Wood Field.

Sacrifice flies normally won’t make this countdown. Then again normally the runner doesn’t score from second base like Augustana’s Nick Banowetz did.

Clinging to a one run lead with the tying run bearing down on home, Augie softball’s Delaney Young guns home after an infield single to Gracie Brink who tags out St. Cloud’s tying run to preserve an NSIC quarterfinal win.

South Dakota State’s Tori Kniesche didn’t have to worry about anyone trying to score on her because she threw the first perfect game in SDSU history against USD, striking out 12 of the 15 she faced.

Topping our countdown is the top distance runner in South Dakota history. Rapid City Stevens Simeon Birnbaum didn’t disappoint at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays, winning the 800 and 1600 meter runs in record times.

And those are your plays of the week.

