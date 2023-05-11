Noise and safety concerns from residents following piano gallery demolition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Schoppert’s Piano Gallery used to stand on 41st Street near Cliff Avenue, however, the City of Sioux Falls recently purchased the property and it has since been demolished. Now, residents say their backyards are more susceptible the sounds of Interstate 229 and 41st Street, and they’re left wondering what the city’s plan is.

Mike Corothers has lived in his home for roughly eight years in the area of 9th Avenue and Pam Road.

“We used to have a lot of backyard conversations, we don’t have them anymore due to the demolition of the building behind with no sight of what they’re going to do,” Corothers said.

Andy Berg, an engineer for the City of Sioux Falls, says the building was demolished because the neighborhood sits in a flood plain.

“We have a voluntary buyout program for those areas, so we can remove those structures, and remove those folks from the risk of flooding,” Berg said.

The previous owner of the building decided to opt-in for that buyout program, and since it is a commercial building, it cannot be moved. But the size of the building is why residents are concerned.

“Our biggest concern was access to our kids playing in the backyard, and now we just have this wide open area to where anybody can drive in. They can see us from the highway and the on-ramp,” a neighborhood homeowner said.

“I’ve downloaded some decibel meters prior to the building going down, and afterward in the same spot and the same time of the day, it’s over 70 decibels most of the time,” Corothers said.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is also in the process of renovating the Cliff Avenue and Interstate 229 interchange, which has prompted a noise study to be conducted in that neighborhood.

“We’ve agreed, with the change out there, to update that study to identify if there are any changes that would require any sort of noise mitigation. We don’t expect that to be the case but if that study update does show that, then we’ll take the appropriate actions,” Berg said.

If the study shows mitigation is needed, a sound wall may be installed.

If mitigation is not required, the city does still hope to add some beautification landscaping, which could help lower the decibel level.

In the meantime, those living in the neighborhood are still left with property value concerns.

“A year and a half ago when we bought this place, if I would have gone out back and that building wasn’t there, I wouldn’t have bought this place,” a neighborhood homeowner said.

Berg says as soon as a specific plan has been selected, various meetings will be held to inform the public of their choices.

