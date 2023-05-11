Reward offered for return of stolen sculptures
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTROSE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a South Dakota sculpture park that was vandalized last month is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of stolen pieces.
Cleanup and restoration efforts for defaced sculptures are also in the works.
According to a Facebook post on the Porter Sculpture Park page, someone with a power washing business has volunteered to clean up the graffitied sculptures this weekend.
More details about the vandalism can be found here: Sculpture park owner questions motive of vandals.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.