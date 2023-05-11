Avera Medical Minute
Reward offered for return of stolen sculptures

Porter Sculpture Park reported on Wednesday that vandals graffitied and stole from the park in...
Porter Sculpture Park reported on Wednesday that vandals graffitied and stole from the park in April. (Credit Porter Sculpture Park)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTROSE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a South Dakota sculpture park that was vandalized last month is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of stolen pieces.

Cleanup and restoration efforts for defaced sculptures are also in the works.

According to a Facebook post on the Porter Sculpture Park page, someone with a power washing business has volunteered to clean up the graffitied sculptures this weekend.

More details about the vandalism can be found here: Sculpture park owner questions motive of vandals.

