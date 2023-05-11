Sanford nurse says her work is a ‘calling’ to care for others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As National Nurses Week comes to a close, the role they play was magnified tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sioux Falls nurse Sarah Brown says she doesn’t have a job, but instead is living out a calling.

Nurses work long, tough hours trying to help people get back on a road to recovery or make them comfortable if their journey is taking a different turn.

All the joys and sorrows of the job can be magnified when the patients are children.

Brown takes care of kids during twelve-hour shifts at the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

“Our just due is the service we provide to our patients and that’s where the reward comes from: the work we do,” said Brown.

Brown interned at Sanford more than a decade ago and instantly knew it was where she wanted to be. She knew these were the people she wanted to take care of for the rest of her career.

“When I walk in these doors, I am all in. And when I hit the floor, I am assessing patients. I’m called to a higher level of knowledge,” Brown expressed.

A higher level of knowledge, and according to Brown, a higher calling.

She doesn’t view being a nurse as a job or her career. She views what she is able to do at Sanford as something much more than that, something personal in the deepest sense.

Celebrating a child’s treatment success in one moment, and caring for a child whose diagnosis is dire in the next.

“As a nurse, I am called to carry your weight, right? I hold that with me and what you may not know is all that weight that I am carrying,” Brown said.

The weight is always there. It’s never not present. On average, Sarah says she will be caring for at least four different children during a shift.

The kids who find themselves hospitalized at Sanford are there because of serious medical conditions, infections and diseases.

Sarah says each of her patients needs get her undivided attention.

“How do I stop the 50 tasks that I have in front of me and be present with those families, with my patients? And that is a true skill and an artform as a nurse,” Brown says.

But how does she do all this? How does she care for all the kids at the castle and then deal with the stress of being a wife and mom? How does she not take this deeply personal work home with her to her personal life?

“At the end of the day, I need you to give all the love you can to the kids within this castle and then at the end of the day, I need you to let that go so that tomorrow after 12 hours is gone you’re refreshed, you’re renewed and you’re ready to give all the love to the next kids within these walls that you can give,” said Brown.

Brown says her fellow nurses at Sanford Children’s Hospital help her shoulder the burden of the work, and she helps them to get through it together.

