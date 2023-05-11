Sculpture park owner questions motive of vandals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular South Dakota roadside attraction was preparing to open back up for the busy summer season. However, the owner and operator came back to the site only to find something disturbing.

The Porter Sculpture Park plans to open back up to visitors soon after owner Wayne Porter moves back full time in two days. The park brings in thousands of visitors every year. But to Porter’s dismay, while he was gone it brought in vandals.

Along Interstate 90, metal creatures welcome travelers from their place in the field. Each one has a reason it was made and a story to tell, stories that spark the curiosity of passersby. All of them made by Wayne Porter, sort of.

“My dog does the thinking, I have the opposable thumbs,” said Porter.

Porter’s creations are unique, and he likes to make historical references. The centerpiece is a 60-foot tall Bull’s head.

“I’m from cattle-country and in the tomb of King Tut there was an Egyptian longhorn and of course are like cow genetics and I wanted to cross it with a good brahma,” explained Porter. “In Hand County, we have world-champion rodeo riders come out of there, so I put a brahma with Egyptian longhorns on and I thought I could talk cattle genetics to cowboys.”

Not everyone knows that story, though. While the sculptures welcome in visitors, they also brought in passersby who may have misunderstood what they were about. A group of sculptures including multiple bulls, Irish monks, and a comedic image of Porter’s brother were vandalized.

Motive is not confirmed, but the leading suspicion is that the vandals believed the cow was a satanic symbol.

“To think the head of a bull with wire shaped horns means satan, which is absolutely absurd to normal people, but not everybody is normal,” said Porter.

The message the vandals painted have some irony to them as well.

“Clearly, the people who did this knew nothing about Jesus,” said Porter.

Even though it was disappointing to come back to his hard work literally defaced, Porter says he doesn’t plan on doing anything to clean it up. It creates a conversation about art and understanding people.

“It does make you more wary of people,” expressed Porter. “You don’t want to lose that: the trust in people. Most people are good people. You get the other kind in there, but we can’t let that completely change the way we think.”

The McCook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and were not able to comment at this time. Porter said that so far, they have ruled out one suspect and his sister is continuing to go through the tapes.

