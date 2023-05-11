Avera Medical Minute
SF Police: Woman in stolen vehicle rams police car, flees

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a woman has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Eluding and Reckless Driving Wednesday.

Police located a stolen vehicle around 8:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of N. Clevland Ave. When police tried to pull it over, the suspect driving the car rammed into a police vehicle and drove away from the scene.

There was no pursuit. She was later found inside the apartment complex by detectives and charged with Aggravated Assault, Eluding and Reckless Driving.

Officer Clemens did not provide a name for the suspect.

The stolen car was found in the 2700 block of E. 8th St.

