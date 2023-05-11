Showers, Thunderstorms Likely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms are moving through parts of the region this morning. We’ll see those continue through the rest of today. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for everyone.

A Slight Risk for severe weather exists over much of the area this morning. This is a level 2 out of 5. We’ve gone ahead and declared today a First Alert Weather Day. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will still be the main threats, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Thunderstorms will be likely during the day, so make sure you stay with your First Alert Weather team to keep you updated!

We still are tracking a chance for not only showers and storms for Friday but also the risk for severe weather. This will mainly be targeted in the southeastern parts of South Dakota and into northwestern Iowa. Saturday will be the Avera Race in the morning and it looks like rainfall will be present as temperatures cool to the 60s for highs.

We’ll dry out for Sunday and throughout much of next week. Highs will also go from the 60s on Sunday back to the 70s and 80s for next week.

