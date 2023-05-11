Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Showers, Thunderstorms Likely

Warmer Weather Continues
More Storms on the Way for Thursday and Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms are moving through parts of the region this morning. We’ll see those continue through the rest of today. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for everyone.

A Slight Risk for severe weather exists over much of the area this morning. This is a level 2 out of 5. We’ve gone ahead and declared today a First Alert Weather Day. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will still be the main threats, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Thunderstorms will be likely during the day, so make sure you stay with your First Alert Weather team to keep you updated!

We still are tracking a chance for not only showers and storms for Friday but also the risk for severe weather. This will mainly be targeted in the southeastern parts of South Dakota and into northwestern Iowa. Saturday will be the Avera Race in the morning and it looks like rainfall will be present as temperatures cool to the 60s for highs.

We’ll dry out for Sunday and throughout much of next week. Highs will also go from the 60s on Sunday back to the 70s and 80s for next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
More Rain on the Way
More Widespread Severe Weather Thursday and Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Showers and Thunderstorms on the Way