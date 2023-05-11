Avera Medical Minute
Skydive Adventures in Luverne welcomes new jumpers

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
By Zoe Shriner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - What may look like birds are actually the jumpers at Luverne’s Skydive Adventures.

Here, everything from packing the parachutes to fitting the harnesses has a procedure: “Just like folding a fitted sheet.”

But why do people do it? Why jump out of a perfectly good airplane?

“A lot of people think we skydivers are all about the adrenaline rush,” said Michael Muller, club president and tandem instructor.

“A lot of people say, ‘Oh, you’re an adrenaline junkie,’” said Rebecca Rathbun, tandem instructor.

“That’s a part of it,” said Muller. “For me, it’s like a forced meditation. I’m scatterbrained all the time — when I’m in the sky, there’s one thing on my mind.”

“No bills, no family or whatever, no issues at work or anything like that. It is literally just you and the skydive. It is really a moment of peace,” said Rathbun.

“Just that quiet that I get while I’m skydiving — that’s what I’m chasing,” Muller said.

No matter what gets you there the first time ...

“It was always something I wanted to do,” said Muller.

“Ha! A boy broke up with me, and I thought it sounded like a good idea,” Rathbun said.

“Just something to do, something fun. Cross it off the bucket list,” said Tayah Staton, first-time skydiver. “I have a week break for summer, so we were like, ‘Let’s do something fun.’”

Take it from a first-time jumper: “I just think everyone should do it. I mean, it’s really cool. I don’t see why you wouldn’t,” said Kaali Allmendinger.

You might just find yourself a part of a whole new community.

Skydive Adventures is open on weekends for first-time jumpers. Find out more here: skydiveadventures.net/.

