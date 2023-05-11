Therapy dogs spread joy and relief to stressed students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple weeks ago, Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum introduced Leo — the department’s first-ever therapy dog.

Three days later, Mayor Paul TenHaken proclaimed April 30th as “Animal Therapy Day” in the city, as part of National Animal Therapy Day.

But therapy dogs help all kinds of people, all year long.

There are about 75 of them all over South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa that are certified by a nonprofit organization called Therapy Dogs International.

The local chapter in Sioux Falls, founded in 2007, regularly sends dogs and their volunteer handlers to nursing homes, assisted living centers, hospitals, hospices, libraries, and, schools — places where there are groups of people going through lots of stress in their lives.

Last Thursday, four friendly furry friends dropped by O’Gorman High School, just as the school day had ended. It came to fruition after counselor Morgan Robey sent out a survey asking students what kind of potential activities they’d like to experience. A visit from therapy dogs was at the top of their list.

“It really brightened their day, especially this week,” said Anna Honner, an O’Gorman student. “We had, like, our first week of AP exams. Stress is really high, so, like having these dogs here just lightens the load a bit and takes our minds off of it.”

Honner has a special history with therapy dogs. In her younger years, she read to them as part of a speech therapy class to improve her speaking ability. The canines have proven also help reading abilities of kids. The reason? Dogs are disarming and non-judgmental and can’t verbalize feedback. They ease the minds of nervous readers and speakers, which allows them to read and speak better, according to the Therapy Dogs International website.

“They have really helped build confidence and bring joy,” Honner said.

These kinds of feelings are mutual from the dogs and the owners who accompany them on these sort of visits.

Karla Nieman is a TDI-certified therapy dog handler — a volunteer who takes Vegas, her mini Goldendoodle, all over the city, and sees the kind of calming affect the four-year-old can have, especially at hospitals and hospices. The children in pediatric units at places like Sanford Children’s Hospital take particular fondness to the pets.

“It’s amazing how many benefits the patients get, but also the staff and the families of patients of hospitals and facilities that we go to sometimes,” Nieman said. “We go and hear a lot of ‘Oh, that really made our day,’ and that’s why we do this.”

Debbie Hanson is a fellow handler. She said there isn’t any way to quantify what kind of a difference the dogs make.

“We’ve been at all sorts of different events like this,” Hanson said, noting that the Sioux Falls Therapy Dogs will be at the upcoming Take a Step to Prevent Suicide walk, sponsored by the Helpline Center. “We do that every year, as well as our regular visits to schools, to libraries, nursing homes, to assisted living (centers), to hospitals.”

“I have never once done a visit where someone has once not said, ‘Oh, I’m so glad you’re here.’”

Hanson notes that the appearances are helpful for the dogs, too, “particularly this last winter, when it was hard to take a dog outside. I was so grateful to be able to take him inside and walk him.”

Nieman’s dog enjoys the spotlight.

”Vegas loves to be pet,” Nieman said. “She loves the attention. She loves wherever we go.”

But to be this kind of celebrity that is able spread this kind of sunshine for the soul, Vegas had to go through rigorous training and pass the Therapy Dogs International test. So did Nieman. And the training continues.

”You have to keep their skills sharp and their manners well-behaved It’s a lot of work, but it’s well worth the effort to get a well-trained dog so that we can enrich people’s lives the way we do,” Nieman said.

If you are part of an organization that would like a visit from these caring canines, you can reach out to the Sioux Falls Therapy Dogs via their Facebook page.

If you’re interested in registering your dog to become a therapy dog, you can reach out to Therapy Dogs International via their website.

Therapy dogs also used in the most disastrous events

Disaster Stress Relief dogs are TDI-certified dogs that visit scenes of disasters to help in crisis response. They’ve been present at 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, fires in California, tornadoes of Alabama, and wildfires of Texas. According to the TDI website’s informational video, DSR dogs must go through even more extensive training, and be adaptable to various situations.

“The handler must be able to understand and work with the dog as a team, sometimes in very stressful situations,” one portion of the video notes. “One has to look at the DSR work as the work of a first responder, which is required initially after an incident. Professional counseling at that stage is not needed as much as unconditional love from a non-judgmental source — someone to lean on where verbal communication is not needed, and someone to hug and cry and let go. That someone is a DSR dog.”

