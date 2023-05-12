Avera Race Against Cancer: John Gaskins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - John Gaskins is training to run with the Dakota News Now team in the Avera Race Against Cancer May 13.

I am looking forward to my first organized running event in 15 years! I previously ran a couple 10k’s at the Worthington Turkey Days Festival in Worthington, Minnesota, when I worked in radio there a lifetime ago.

Yes, you read that right — “Turkey Days Festival.” The main event of these two days in October is two turkeys — one from Worthington and another from Cuero, Texas — waddling and strutting for four blocks down the main drag of Worthington. The turkeys would often get sidetracked and sometimes one of them would fly away, as four “handlers” for each turkey tried to direct them down the straight path as thousands of people lined both sides of the street and watched and laughed. Worthington’s turkey was always named “Paycheck” because “nothing goes faster than a paycheck!” So, for those gloriously entertaining few minutes, you could hear the cheers of “PAY-CHECK! PAY-CHECK!” all the way to Windom.

Anyway, besides some live music bash at a temporary beer garden on Turkey Day eve, the undercard to the turkey race was a 10k around Lake Okabena — with participants from all over the region, including college cross country runners, who would always win, of course. I was in my late-20′s at the time and would jog around Lake Okabena a lot. Having a beautiful lake surrounded by trees and cute lake houses made the motivation for jogging and staying in shape easy. So, I was well-prepared, and — being a young adult with much better metabolism than now, in my mid-40′s — the Burger King bacon-and-cheese croissan’wich and French toast sticks floating around in my stomach from breakfast only slowed me down mildly. My goal was to beat 50 minutes. I can’t remember if I did.

What I remember most was just how much of an endorphin rush a runner gets with people cheering you on at every point in the course, especially those last few blocks to the finish line. I’m looking forward to this same rush on Saturday, knowing that all these people — participants, volunteers, spectators — are all up bright and early to help raise awareness and funds to bring help and cures to people who suffer from one of the worst things a human could possibly endure.

My “training” has been the occasional 5k (or so) jog around my current residing city of Lennox. Literally. It is probably not more than a 5k to literally make your way around the entire perimeter of the town. I have not timed myself, as I move to the beat of my favorite music and podcasts, just happy to be outside in fresh air and moving to stay only about 15 lbs. heavier than I was in those Lake Okabena days. Again... metabolism.

My goal is to not oversleep, not be late for the race, and to simply enjoy the experience of doing something besides working in the newsroom with people on my race team that I genuinely enjoy working with at Dakota News Now.

And, to perhaps lay off the croissan’wich until after the race. Gobble, gobble!

