Canaries quickly crush Cleburne on Opening Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jabari Henry became the Canaries’ all-time hits leader as part of a 4-4 performance and Akeem Bostick tossed seven strong innings as Sioux Falls defeated Cleburne 7-2 to open the 2023 season.

Henry’s history-making 417th career hit was a run-scoring single in the bottom of the first inning. Moments later Mike Hart delivered an RBI base knock to give the Birds a 2-0 lead.

Jordan Barth led off the second inning with a triple before scoring on a single from Wyatt Ulrich. Henry doubled to open the third frame and Trevor Achenbach drove him in with a two-out base hit.

The Railroaders cracked the scoreboard in the fourth inning with a solo homerun but Sioux Falls scored three times in the home half of the fifth. Henry collected his third hit and Mike Hart was struck by a pitch before Hunter Clanin singled to bring home Henry. Barth drew a walk to load the bases for Marshall Rich who plated two more runs with his first hit in a Sioux Falls uniform.

Cleburne managed a solo homerun in the ninth inning but Christian Johnson struck out the side in relief to push the Birds to a 1-0 start.

Bostick allowed a run on five hits over seven innings, fanning five Cleburne batters in his Canaries debut. Henry, Ulrich and Clanin all finished the game with multiple hits and every Sioux Falls batter reached base.

The opening weekend series continues Friday night at 6:35pm.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.