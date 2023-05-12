Castlewood Schools still building back after tornado

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One year ago, a tornado blew through and took with it the Castlewood School. On Friday, students and staff had the chance to walk through and see what remains from the rubble as well as recap the year they’ve had.

“When we walk through the damaged area, it does still kind of seem unreal,” said Peter Books, Castlewood Schools Superintendent.

The bird’s eye view provides the best perspective for how extensive the damage was.

“We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments,” Books explained. “From a year ago we knew about forty percent of our building wasn’t going to be utilized.”

Because of the damage, for some students the new school year started in churches. But in November, they were able to bring in module units connected to the school with supply crates.

Books said the temporary units have been helpful, but adjustments can still be a day-to-day process.

“It’s been hard, anybody that would say it hasn’t been hard, I don’t think is probably been honest,” Books said. “It really has been hard on the staff. We had one retirement and other than that, everybody else is coming back. I think that really speaks to how great our staff is.”

Books is proud of the resilience his students and staff have shown as they’ve dealt with this.

“We knew that this would probably be the hardest and I think it was,” expressed Books. “We made it through and we have positives. If we can get into our kitchen, lunchroom and locker rooms by the fall, that’s going to be a great victory for us. We’re excited to get to that point and keep rebuilding.”

They’re still waiting on the final bond number to determine exactly how the rebuild will look. But they now own additional land with a new concreate slab. A new bus barn is also being constructed with the school setting their sights on more classrooms and additional square footage.

