Coyotes stun top-seeded Jackrabbits in Summit Softball Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Clara Edwards’ stellar pitching performance and Gabby Moser’s late-inning homer lifted fourth-seeded South Dakota to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded South Dakota State at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. With the victory, the Coyotes are now one win away from a berth in the 2023 #SummitSB Championship title game.

It was a pitcher’s duel for the first three innings as Kniesche did not allow a hit, but worked around three walks and a hitbatsmen, while Edwards allowed just one hit and struck out three Jacks.

SDSU had its first scoring chance in the bottom of the fourth when Rozelyn Carrillo singled through the left side and Lindsey Culver reached first on a fielding error by Coyote third baseman Aleesia Sainz. Edwards regrouped and was able to retire Emma Osmundson via a groundout to shortstop.

Sainz started a successful sixth inning by breaking up Kniesche’s no-hitter with a base hit down the left field line. After Kniesche retired Delany White on an attempted sacrifice bunt, Moser stepped to the plate and crushed a two-run homer off Kniesche.

The Jackrabbits put two on in the sixth, but Edwards got out the jam when Culver’s hard-hit grounder was snared by second baseman Alivia Conte, who flipped to shortstop Tatum Villotta for the force out at second to end the frame.

After a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, Edwards then struck out the next three Jackrabbits looking to snap a 27-game winning streak for the Jacks on their home field.

Pitcher of Record

Win – Clara Edwards (15-10): 7 IP, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

Loss – Tori Kniesche (21-5): 7 IP, 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 4 walks, 11 strikeouts

Notable Notes

• Clara Edwards earned her 15th win of the season and pitched a two-hit shutout striking out seven Jackrabbit batters

• The Coyotes are one win away from reaching the title game and will face the winner of the Omaha vs. NDSU game tomorrow at 1 p.m. CT

• Kniesche gave up her first runs against League opponents this season as she went into the tournament only allowing one unearned run in over 70 innings of work

• Gabby Moser belted her second home run of the season to provide the go-ahead runs

• The Jackrabbits were held scoreless for the fifth time this season

Up Next

South Dakota will play for a berth in the title game against Omaha tomorrow at 1:00 PM. The loser of that will turn around and play South Dakota State at 3:30 PM for the second spot in Saturday’s championship. SDSU kept their championship hopes alive later in the day on Thursday with a 10-2 victory over North Dakota State.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.