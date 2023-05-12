DSS proposing changes to childcare regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The childcare crisis in South Dakota continued on Friday when the Department of Social Services proposed changes to its childcare regulations.

There are four changes the DSS is proposing. The first allows in-home providers to care for three infants, up from the previous two.

The second change lets in-home providers have four children under the age of two, also up from two previously.

DSS also proposed cutting training for providers in half, requiring only ten hours instead of twenty.

The last proposal suggests providers only need to hear sleeping children, meaning there would be a requirement to check on napping kids every 15 minutes, not watching them the entire time.

A final decision has not been made yet, and public comment can be made through May 22.

