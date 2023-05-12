Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DSS proposing changes to childcare regulations

DSS proposing changes to childcare regulations
DSS proposing changes to childcare regulations(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The childcare crisis in South Dakota continued on Friday when the Department of Social Services proposed changes to its childcare regulations.

There are four changes the DSS is proposing. The first allows in-home providers to care for three infants, up from the previous two.

The second change lets in-home providers have four children under the age of two, also up from two previously.

DSS also proposed cutting training for providers in half, requiring only ten hours instead of twenty.

The last proposal suggests providers only need to hear sleeping children, meaning there would be a requirement to check on napping kids every 15 minutes, not watching them the entire time.

A final decision has not been made yet, and public comment can be made through May 22.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says that South Dakota is prepared to uphold the law if...
How Minnesota marijuana legalization impacts South Dakota
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Names released in fatal vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash

Latest News

Carrie Jones (left) attended the hearing in-person on Wednesday.
Woman charged in connection to Laurel murders pleads not guilty
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem, colleagues oppose Biden’s proposed changes to Title IX
Health care students at the Career and Technical Education Academy took part in a mass casualty...
Sioux Falls students participate in mass casualty training
John Gaskins is training to run with the Dakota News Now team in the Avera Race Against Cancer...
Avera Race Against Cancer: John Gaskins