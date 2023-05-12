Avera Medical Minute
Federal judge issues restraining order against Minnehaha ruling

A recent ruling on petition circulation has been halted by federal judge on Thursday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A recent ruling on petition circulation has been halted by federal judge on Thursday.

Federal District Judge Roberto Lange issued a temporary restraining order against Minnehaha County in response to a lawsuit filed by Dakotans for Health, a healthcare advocacy network and ballot question committee in South Dakota.

The group argues that the county’s policy limited outdoor space for political speech, restricting South Dakotan’s First Amendment rights.

“South Dakota has a longstanding tradition of circulating petitions and collecting signatures to enact laws and constitutional changes through the citizen initiative process. These new rules severely obstruct that activity and undermine direct democracy and free speech,” Rick Weiland, Co-Founder of Dakotans for Health said.

Judge Lange’s ruling highlights the importance of the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances, including petition circulation.

Since the first application for a Co2 pipeline was filed in the state of South Dakota, many...
Behind closed doors: questions raised over Co2 pipeline meetings
A family of eight that once aspired to open an animal sanctuary is starting from scratch after...
Frederick family rebuilds after losing home, pets in fire
