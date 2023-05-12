Federal judge issues restraining order against Minnehaha ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A recent ruling on petition circulation has been halted by federal judge on Thursday.

Federal District Judge Roberto Lange issued a temporary restraining order against Minnehaha County in response to a lawsuit filed by Dakotans for Health, a healthcare advocacy network and ballot question committee in South Dakota.

The group argues that the county’s policy limited outdoor space for political speech, restricting South Dakotan’s First Amendment rights.

“South Dakota has a longstanding tradition of circulating petitions and collecting signatures to enact laws and constitutional changes through the citizen initiative process. These new rules severely obstruct that activity and undermine direct democracy and free speech,” Rick Weiland, Co-Founder of Dakotans for Health said.

Judge Lange’s ruling highlights the importance of the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances, including petition circulation.

